Maine high school picks deaf student to be mascot

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect Pause

5:18 Chowchilla wins on insane final play

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

1:48 Oakdale surges from behind to beat Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

3:30 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news