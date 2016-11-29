Nation & World

November 29, 2016 2:56 AM

Turkey's Erdogan urges all Muslims to protect Jerusalem

By Associated Press The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Muslims to defend the Palestinian cause, striking a tough stance on Israel despite improved ties between the two nations.

The president of majority Muslim Turkey said Tuesday "it is the common duty of all Muslims to embrace the Palestinian cause and protect Jerusalem" and that safeguarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque should not be left to children armed with nothing but stones. Located in the Old City of Jerusalem, the hilltop compound is sacred to Muslims and Jews.

Speaking at a parliamentary symposium on Jerusalem in Istanbul, the Turkish leader also criticized an Israeli proposal to make mosques reduce the volume of loudspeakers issuing the call to prayer.

His comments come as Israel and Turkey prepare to exchange ambassadors as part of a reconciliation deal.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos