Nation & World

November 30, 2016 6:12 AM

Gas pipeline rupture sparks fire in Missouri; no injuries

The Associated Press
SMITHVILLE, Mo.

A fire erupted when a gas pipeline ruptured north of Kansas City, Missouri, but authorities say no one was injured.

A Platte County Sheriff's Department dispatcher says the fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Platte County, not far from Kansas City International Airport. The fire was later extinguished.

The responding Southern Platte Fire District said the blaze resulted from a pipeline explosion, though the cause was unclear.

The Kansas City Fire Department says the pipeline carries ethane and propane.

Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners says it's investigating the rupture and that the affected pipeline segment has been isolated. Enterprise owns the pipeline's operator, Mid-America Pipeline Company.

Kansas City International spokesman Joe McBride says the blaze didn't affect flights at the airport and that it wasn't on airport property.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos