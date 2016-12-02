Senate GOP shies from fight over Medicare

Congressional Democrats are warning that Speaker Paul Ryan and President-elect Donald Trump are gunning for Medicare — and they are rubbing their hands in glee at the prospect of an epic political battle over the government's flagship health program that covers 57 million Americans.
It turns out that Republicans, especially in the Senate, are not spoiling for a fight.
Ryan, just days after the election, said any legislation to replace the health care law would necessarily include cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.
But GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says Republicans in that chamber "are not inclined to lead with our chin."
Ryan's comments set off alarm bells since he suggested that House Republicans were eying major Medicare cuts as early as the summer.
