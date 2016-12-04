Europe watches as Austrians vote for their president

With voting well underway, much of Europe was waiting for results of Austrian presidential elections Sunday between a left-leaning candidate and a right-wing populist as an indicator of how well other euroskeptic candidates will do elsewhere in the European Union next year.
The Austrian president's functions are largely ceremonial and past elections have merited little attention outside the country because they were decided between mainstream candidates.
This time though, the contest is different.
Former Greens party politician Alexander Van der Bellen is pro-EU and represents liberal to left-of-center views. His opponent, Norbert Hofer, comes from the euroskeptic anti-migrant Freedom Party. His campaign message has varied from hard-line when talking to Freedom Party supporters to more moderate when trying to woo undecided voters disenchanted with the political establishment.
Hofer opted for a soft tone as he prepared to cast his vote Sunday, declaring that both he and his left-leaning rival, Alexander Van der Bellen, are "level-headed people." And he said he wouldn't push for a referendum on Austria's exit from the EU, but would focus instead on the 28-nation bloc's positive development.
His comments reflected his party's modified message. With most Austrians critical of the EU but not to the point of wanting to leave it, the Freedom Party no longer suggests that Austria would be better off without Brussels. Instead, it is pushing for an EU of loosely allied members mostly sharing economic ties instead of a close political union.
Still, other populist politicians within the EU that want their countries out of the bloc are supportive of Hofer before elections they will be facing next year. Both Marine Le Pen of France and Geert Wilders in the Netherlands tweeted their support.
Van der Bellen, for his part, noted the outsize attention the election in Austria is receiving as a potential yardstick of how well Le Pen and Wilders would be doing.
"What happens here today has relevance for all of Europe," he said before casting his ballot.
The election is a rerun from May, which Van der Bellen won by less than 1 percentage point. It is being re-held following a court ruling after Hofer's Freedom Party claimed widespread irregularities.
Voters' comments reflected another tight race. Guenther Poiker was unequivocal, saying outside of a Vienna polling station.
"I'm a Van der Bellen voter." But Alexander Mautner figured that "Hofer is going to win, by a very small margin."
Comments