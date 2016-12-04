US, China, EU, others fail to reach environmental goods deal

High-ranking officials representing 46 countries including the U.S., China and European Union nations have failed to agree on a list of "environmental goods" like solar-powered air conditioners or LED light bulbs that could be targeted for lower tariffs.
The two-day meeting at World Trade Organization involved a bid to agree on reducing tariffs on over 200 environment-friendly goods worth more than $1 trillion in trade annually.
Diplomats cited troubles over Chinese demands on many goods including bicycles, and disagreements over sustainable-development lumber between Canada and New Zealand on one side and Japan and Taiwan on another.
Any agreement would only be a first step. The incoming administration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is expected to have important say on the final contours of the Environmental Goods Agreement.
