The Latest: Death toll grows to 36 in Oakland warehouse fire

More than 50 people were attending an Oakland concert for Golden Donna’s 100% Silk West Coast Tour when fire broke out on Friday, December 2, 2016. The building, which held artist studios, reportedly had no sprinklers. (Courtesy of @OaklandFireLive / Twitter)
Mourners embrace near the site of a warehouse fire Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll from a fire that tore through a warehouse hosting a late-night dance party climbed on Sunday as firefighters painstakingly combed through rubble for others believed to still be missing.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A woman cries near the site of a warehouse fire that started Friday night and killed dozens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll was expected to rise, as crews using buckets and shovels slowly made their way through the building, finding victims where they least expected them, Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Emergency personnel stage in front of the site of a warehouse fire that started Friday night and killed dozens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll was expected to rise, as crews using buckets and shovels slowly made their way through the building, finding victims where they least expected them, Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
This Dec. 3, 2016 still frame from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept that started late Friday swept through the Oakland, Calif., building. Dozens people are confirmed dead with the toll expected to rise.
KGO-TV via AP
This Dec. 3, 2016 image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire that started late Friday swept through the Oakland, Calif., building. Dozens of people are confirmed dead with the toll expected to rise.
KGO-TV via AP
Sol Rodriguez, center, and Aaron Torres visit a shrine for the victims of a warehouse fire near the site Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll was expected to rise, as crews using buckets and shovels slowly made their way through the building, finding victims where they least expected them, Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Two women cry at the scene of a warehouse fire, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Officials said they are continuing to search the charred rubble from the fatal fire that ripped through a late-night dance party in a converted warehouse earlier in the weekend.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A woman, wishing to not be identified, cries at the scene of a warehouse fire, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Officials said they are continuing to search the charred rubble from the fatal fire that ripped through a late-night dance party in a converted warehouse earlier in the weekend.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Crews stand outside the site of a warehouse fire, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Officials said they are continuing to search the charred debris from the fatal fire that ripped through a late-night dance party in the converted warehouse earlier in the weekend.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Firefighters assess the scene where a deadly fire tore through a late-night electronic music party in a warehouse in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Officials described the scene inside the warehouse, which had been illegally converted into artist studios, as a death trap that made it impossible for many partygoers to escape the Friday night fire.
Josh Edelson
AP Photo
Emergency crews perform clean up in the aftermath of a warehouse fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Firefighters struggled to get to bodies in the rubble Saturday, after a deadly fire tore through a converted Oakland warehouse during a late-night electronic music party Friday, making the charred structure unsafe for emergency crews to enter.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
