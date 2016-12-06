Austrian right-winger Hofer plans 2022 run for presidency

Austria's defeated right-wing candidate for the presidency says he will run again in six years, when the term of the left-leaning winner ends and new elections are held.
Norbert Hofer says results "can look differently" in the next race for the position, adding "I hope I will win then."
Hofer spoke Tuesday as final results were tallied. They show Van der Bellen extending his lead with 53.79 percent of ballots cast in his favor, compared to 46.27 percent for Hofer.
Sunday's vote was viewed Europe-wide as a proxy test of populist strength in other EU countries fielding strong euroskeptic candidates in elections next year.
