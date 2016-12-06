Teetering Italian bank looks for investors

Shares in Italy's most troubled bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, are down again amid rising concerns about its ability to remain solvent.
Shares were down 3 percent Tuesday though the bank said it had achieved one part of a turnaround program. Bondholders agreed to swap some 1.02 billion euros (1.09 billion dollars) in subordinated shares.
The future of Italy's third largest-lender is in doubt amid political turmoil, with Premier Matteo Renzi poised to resign after a stunning rebuke by voters to his constitutional reforms.
The timing of Italy's political crisis couldn't be worse for Monte dei Paschi, which is hoping to raise money through a stock offering as part of its restructuring.
The share swap announced Tuesday is part of that turnaround plan.
