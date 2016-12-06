The Latest: Coroner IDs 3 people killed in Indiana fire

The Latest on the Indiana house fire that killed a young woman, her baby and another child (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Authorities have identified the three people killed in a house fire in Indiana.
Acting Clay County Coroner Tyler Tutterow said Tuesday that the fire in the western Indiana city of Brazil killed 18-year-old Raven Elizabeth Rose Tedder; her brother, 4-year-old Shyloi Leeland Dale Stewart; and her daughter, 4-month-old Zoiey Alaweigh Jane Tedder.
They were all pronounced dead at St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil, about 55 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
Authorities say a 6-year-old boy also was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening respiratory injuries in the fire Monday night.
---
6 a.m.
Authorities say a young woman, her baby and another child have died in a house fire in Indiana. A fourth person has been hospitalized.
Assistant Brazil police chief Dennis Archer tells The Brazil Times the four were taken to a hospital after the Monday night fire at the two-story home. No information has been released about the condition of the fourth person or the fire's possible cause.
The fire department says an 18-year-old woman died. The newspaper says the woman's 4-month-old baby and a 4-year-old child also died.
The Associated Press left messages seeking information from Brazil authorities.
WTHI-TV reports officials believe a family comprising more than a dozen people lived at the home, but it is unclear how many were home.
Brazil is about 55 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
