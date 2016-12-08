AP PHOTOS: Indonesian towns reel from earthquake devastation

A woman stands on the ruin of a market after Wednesday's earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia, early Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Thousands of people in the Indonesian province of Aceh took refuge for the night in mosques and temporary shelters after a strong earthquake Wednesday killed a large number of people and destroyed dozens of buildings.
Heri Juanda
AP Photo
Acehnese women survey the damage after an earthquake in Ulhee Glee, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Thousands of people in the Indonesian province of Aceh took refuge for the night in mosques and temporary shelters after a strong earthquake Wednesday killed a large number of people and destroyed dozens of buildings.
Binsar Bakkara
AP Photo
Earthquake survivors sleep on the ground at a temporary shelter in Ulim, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Thousands of people in the Indonesian province of Aceh took refuge for the night in mosques and temporary shelters after a strong earthquake on Wednesday killed a large number of people and destroyed dozens of buildings.
Binsar Bakkara
AP Photo
Earthquake survivors sleep on the ground outside a mosque turned into a temporary shelter in Ulim, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Thousands of people in the Indonesian province of Aceh took refuge for the night in mosques and temporary shelters after a strong earthquake on Wednesday killed a large number of people and destroyed dozens of buildings.
Binsar Bakkara
AP Photo
Men inspect a collapsed mosque after an earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing a number of people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.
Heri Juanda
AP Photo
Earthquake survivors spend a night at a temporary shelter in Ulim, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Thousands of people in the Indonesian province of Aceh took refuge for the night in mosques and temporary shelters after a strong earthquake on Wednesday killed a large number of people and destroyed dozens of buildings.
Binsar Bakkara
AP Photo
Women are reflected in a motorbike's mirror as they access the damaged building after an earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing a number of people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.
Heri Juanda
AP Photo
Hospital workers and family members carry a woman injured in an earthquake at a hospital in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing a number of people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.
Heri Juanda
AP Photo
Rescuers use excavators to search for victims under the rubble of collapsed buildings after an earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing a large number of people and sparking a frantic rescue effort in the rubble of dozens of collapsed and damaged buildings.
Heri Juanda
AP Photo
Rescuers recover the body of a victim from a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing a large number of people and sparking a frantic rescue effort in the rubble of dozens of collapsed and damaged buildings.
Heri Juanda
AP Photo
Earthquake survivors receive medical treatment outside of a hospital in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Humanitarian organizations descended on Indonesia's Aceh province Thursday as the local disaster agency called for urgent food supplies and officials raced to assess the full extent of damage from an earthquake that killed more than 100 people.
Binsar Bakkara
AP Photo
An aerial view shows rescuers using heavy machinery to search for victims in the ruins of a market that collapsed in Wednesday's earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Humanitarian organizations descended on Indonesia's Aceh province Thursday as the local disaster agency called for urgent food supplies and officials raced to assess the full extent of damage from an earthquake that killed more than 100 people.
AP Photo
In this image made from video, rescuers search for victims in the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Humanitarian organizations descended on Indonesia's Aceh province Thursday as the government in Jakarta promised tons of emergency aid and officials raced to assess the full extent of damage from an earthquake that killed more than 100 people.
AP Photo
People walk past a mosque that collapsed during Wednesday's earthquake in Trienggadeng, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Rescue workers, soldiers and police combed through the rubble of a devastated town in Indonesia's Aceh province early Thursday, resuming a search for earthquake survivors that was halted at night by rain and blackouts.
Binsar Bakkara
AP Photo
A man surveys a damaged mosque after Wednesday's earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Thousands of people in the Indonesian province of Aceh took refuge for the night in mosques and temporary shelters after the strong earthquake killed a large number of people and destroyed dozens of buildings.
Heri Juanda
AP Photo
Acehnese men walk amid the rubble as they survey the damage at an Islamic boarding school badly hit by Wednesday's earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Rescue workers, soldiers and police combed through the rubble of the devastated town early Thursday, resuming a search for earthquake survivors that was halted at night by rain and blackouts.
Heri Juanda
AP Photo
People search for usable items in the rubble of a building that collapsed during Wednesday's earthquake in Trienggadeng, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Rescue workers, soldiers and police combed through the rubble of a devastated town in Indonesia's Aceh province early Thursday, resuming a search for earthquake survivors that was halted at night by rain and blackouts.
Binsar Bakkara
AP Photo
A rescuer searches for victims under the rubble of a market collapsed in Wednesday's earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Rescue workers, soldiers and police combed through the rubble of a devastated town in Indonesia's Aceh province early Thursday, resuming a search for earthquake survivors that was halted at night by rain and blackouts.
Binsar Bakkara
AP Photo
In this image made from video, rescuers use excavators to search for victims in the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Humanitarian organizations descended on Indonesia's Aceh province Thursday as the government in Jakarta promised tons of emergency aid and officials raced to assess the full extent of damage from an earthquake that killed more than 100 people.
AP Photo
Comments