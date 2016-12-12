Judge sets date for retrial in Ohio police shooting

A judge has set a date for the retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing a black motorist during a traffic stop, and she says she will try to seat a jury in Hamilton County.
Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz (GIZ) on Monday scheduled Ray Tensing's retrial for May 25.
Ghiz was appointed after the first trial judge recused herself. Judge Megan Shanahan declared a mistrial Nov. 12 because jurors couldn't agree on a verdict in the 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'turs) had said he wanted to move the trial to another county, away from intense local attention.
