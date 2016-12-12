The Latest: Wisconsin recount is done, needs certification

The Latest on the presidential recount (all times local):
12:40 p.m.
Wisconsin's presidential recount has been completed and the state Elections Commission planned to vote Monday on certifying the results.
Republican Donald Trump's margin of victory had decreased by just 25 votes with nearly all the ballots recounted. The final tally will be revealed once the recount is certified.
The recount began Dec. 1 after Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested and paid for it. Her attempts to get recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania were blocked in court.
Stein suggested without evidence that voting machines in the three states could have been hacked.
With 95 percent of Wisconsin's vote recounted Sunday, Hillary Clinton had picked up 25 votes on Trump, who won the state by more than 22,000 votes.
Wisconsin faced a Tuesday deadline to certify the vote or put its 10 Electoral College votes at risk.
---
12:15 p.m.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says the presidential recount vote in his state makes "very clear the vote was legitimate."
No widespread or significant problems with voting have been discovered during the statewide recount that was expected to conclude Monday. Republican Donald Trump's roughly 22,000-vote victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton was largely unchanged.
With 95 percent of the vote recounted as of Sunday, Clinton had picked up just 25 votes on Trump. The recount was requested and paid for by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who also pushed for recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Walker says the recount placed a burden on local election clerks who were busy with other year-end duties.
The Republican governor also says he doesn't have any information related to a CIA assessment that Russia interfered in the November election on Trump's behalf.
---
8:55 a.m.
A federal judge is rejecting a Green Party-backed request to recount paper ballots in Pennsylvania's presidential election, won by Republican Donald Trump, and scan some counties' election systems for signs of hacking.
The rejection by U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond on Monday is the latest roadblock to a Pennsylvania recount.
It is part of a broader effort by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein to recount votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump won all three states narrowly over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Trump beat Clinton in Pennsylvania by about 44,000 votes out of 6 million cast.
A federal judge halted Michigan's recount. The Wisconsin recount was expected to conclude Monday. With about 95 percent of the votes recounted, Clinton had gained 25 votes on Trump but still trailed by about 22,000.
