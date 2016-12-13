Nation & World

December 13, 2016 4:46 PM

Guinea's ex-minister of mines charged in bribe case; no bail

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Guinea's ex-minister of mines has been charged in New York City with giving away nearly total control of his country's valuable mining sector in exchange for bribes.

Mahmoud Thiam was detained without bail after a federal court appearance Tuesday. A prosecutor said he was a risk to flee and lied about finances.

Thiam is a U.S. citizen. A defense lawyer says he lives in Manhattan with his wife and three children and is no flight threat. The lawyer says the case is beyond the statute of limitations.

Court papers say Thiam from 2009 to 2011 surrendered most of Guinea's resources for mining iron ore, gold, diamonds and raw material for aluminum to a Chinese conglomerate.

The complaint says Guinea is among Africa's poorest countries partly because of public corruption.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

View more video

Nation & World Videos