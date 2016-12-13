Husband, wife arrested in second wife disappearance

2:06 Combating cancer a wreath at a time Pause

1:44 Merced residents light up neighborhood with annual Christmas display

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:42 Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news