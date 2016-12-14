Nation & World

Australian firm to give up Thai gold mines, may go to Chile

The Associated Press
BANGKOK

An Australian mining company says it will shut down its gold mines in Thailand, lay off more than 1,000 workers and may move to Chile unless it gets an "ironclad guarantee" from the government that it will be allowed to operate without interruptions.

Two government orders — stemming from environmental and health concerns — have forced Kingsgate to shut down its operations in Thailand. Recently, a sliver of hope emerged when the Thai parliament passed legislation that could allow mining to resume.

But Kingsgate executives say they are once bitten, twice shy.

Kingsgate chairman Ross Smyth-Kirk told The Associated Press "We'd need an ironclad guarantee of tenure."

He said Kingsgate is in negotiations over opening a new mine in Chile.

