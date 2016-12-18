Nation & World

December 18, 2016 2:24 AM

Cairo court suspends novelist's prison term pending appeal

The Associated Press
CAIRO

The lawyer for Egyptian novelist Ahmed Naji, who is imprisoned for violating public modesty, says a court has ordered his client's two-year sentence suspended pending review of his appeal.

Lawyer Mahmoud Othman tells The Associated Press on Sunday that Naji is expected to be released following the ruling of a Cairo Court of Cassation.

Naji was initially acquitted of the charge that he published a sexually explicit excerpt of a novel he authored which prosecutors said violated public modesty.

His acquittal was appealed by prosecutors and a higher court in February sentenced him to two years in prison.

That ruling was decried as part of a government crackdown on freedom of speech and expression.

Othman says the court will review Naji's appeal on Jan. 1.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

View more video

Nation & World Videos