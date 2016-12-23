Nation & World

December 23, 2016 1:49 AM

Iran shoots down state TV drone over capital

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Residents of downtown Tehran awoke to the sound of anti-aircraft fire as the army shot down a state TV drone that officials said had flown too close to the residence of Iran's supreme leader.

Mohsen Hamadani, the deputy governor of Tehran, was quoted by the semi-official ISNA news agency as saying the drone was preparing to film a Friday prayers ceremony when it strayed toward the home of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He says the team operating the drone was not aware of a ban on filming in the area.

