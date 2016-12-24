Rotten egg odor that stunk up Philadelphia was from refinery

4:37 Secret Santa inspires kindness during sleigh ride in Independence Pause

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:24 Bill to increase water storage in Merced

1:43 Seneca Ybarra named Atwater High football coach

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news