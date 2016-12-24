Catholic envoy to Holy Land expresses hope for Aleppo

A Christian worshipper prays after lighting a candle on Christmas Eve at the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus takes a picture on Christmas Eve in Manger Square, outside the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
Christian clergymen waiting for the arrival of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, at the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
Christian pilgrims wearing red Santa hats wait in line to enter the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
Christian worshippers light candles in the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
A Christian worshiper kisses the ground near the silver star which marks the place where it is believed Jesus Christ was born, in the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, arrives at the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, arrives at the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
Palestinians watch a performance by Christian scouts at Manger Square, outside the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
A Christian worshipper lights a candle at the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
A Christian worshipper prays after lighting a candle at the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Majdi Mohammed
AP Photo
