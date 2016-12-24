Holiday lobsters are headed for Europe

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:23 Ousted Los Banos trustees Duffy, Jones allege Brown Act violation

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life