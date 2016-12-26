Rebels blamed for killing 25 with machetes in Congo

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

2:57 Sun-Star Girls Tennis Player of the Year

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life