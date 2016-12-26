The Latest: Japanese leader attends Pearl Harbor events

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, second from right, and Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda, right, bow at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Several were killed, including four high school students, in the accidental collision.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
The plane of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flies over Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Pearl Harbor survivor Al Rodrigues, 96, poses for a photo at his home Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Kailua, Hawaii. Rodrigues says he welcomes the visit by Japan’s top leader to the USS Arizona Memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, visits the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at the Honolulu Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. At right is James Horton, director of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, and at left is Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada.
The Star-Advertiser via AP
Bruce Asato
The Star-Advertiser via AP
Bruce Asato
The Star-Advertiser via AP
Bruce Asato
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
The Star-Advertiser via AP
Bruce Asato
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second left, and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, second right, wave before their departure for Hawaii at Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Abe visits Pearl Harbor, the site of the Japanese attack that propelled the United States into World War II, with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday and they have a summit meeting in Hawaii.
Kyodo News via AP
Takumi Sato
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, accompanied by Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, left, speaks to the media before his departure for Hawaii at Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Abe visits Pearl Harbor, the site of the Japanese attack that propelled the United States into World War II, with President Barack Obama on Tuesday and they have a summit meeting in Hawaii.
Kyodo News via AP
Takumi Sato
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, strums a pineapple-shaped ukulele presented to him by Hawaii Gov. David Ige at a dinner held in Abe's honor, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe laid wreaths at various cemeteries and memorials Monday ahead of a visit to the site of the 1941 bombing that plunged the United States into World War II. The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor will be closed to the public Tuesday when Abe visits the historic site, joined by U.S. President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
