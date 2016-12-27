Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in military prison

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:22 Farmers 'fed up' with state water grab

2:57 Sun-Star Girls Tennis Player of the Year

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president