US raises no objection over China aircraft carrier drill

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news