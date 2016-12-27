2 off-duty firefighters help save man during Patriots game

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

2:57 Sun-Star Girls Tennis Player of the Year

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president