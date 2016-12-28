For Trump White House, diplomatic security challenges remain

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos