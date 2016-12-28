Philippine blast wounds at least 23 people at boxing match

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:10 Riding along Broadway with Wichita police officers

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

0:23 Ousted Los Banos trustees Duffy, Jones allege Brown Act violation