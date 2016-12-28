7 killed in suspected drug-related feud in Philippines

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado