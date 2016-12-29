Israeli justice officials to issue update on Netanyahu probe

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Pause

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:22 Livingston's annual Kops for Kids event

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president