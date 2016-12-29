Russian plane crash probe finds no evidence of explosion

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 photo provided by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, ministry employees lift a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia. Russia's Defense Ministry says search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard.
Emergency Situations Ministry Photo via AP
Vladimir Velengurin
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 photo provided by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, ministry employees on boats search for fragments of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia. Russia's Defense Ministry says search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard.
Emergency Situations Ministry Photo via AP
Vladimir Velengurin
Flowers, candles and portraits are placed at a pier in honour of the victims of the military plane crash, in Sochi, Russia, in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.
Viktor Klyushin
AP Photo
In this frame grab made available by Russian Rossiya One TV Channel Emergency Ministry on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, a soldier opens a container with the second flight recorder of the crashed plane, on a ship just outside Sochi, Russia.
Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP
In this frame grab made available by Russian Rossiya One TV Channel on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, fragments of a plane engine and landing gear lifted by divers rest on a ship just outside Sochi, Russia.
Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP
In this frame grab made available by Russian Rossiya One TV Channel on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, a fragment of a plane engine lifted by divers rests on a ship, outside Sochi, Russia.
Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP
An icon and a portrait of Yelizaveta Glinka are placed among flowers at a pier in Sochi, Russia, in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi. Glinka, a Russian doctor widely known for her charity efforts, was among those on board.
Viktor Klyushin
AP Photo
In this frame grab made available by Russian Rossiya One TV Channel on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, a crane carries a fragment of a plane engine lifted by divers on a ship just outside Sochi, Russia.
Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP
In this frame grab made available by Russian Rossiya One TV Channel on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 a wristwatch lifted by divers is recovered, outside Sochi, Russia.
Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP
In this frame grab made available by Russian Rossiya One TV Channel Emergency Ministry on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, soldiers carry a container carrying the second flight recorder of the crashed plane, on a ship just outside Sochi, Russia.
Rossiya One TV Channel via AP
In this image made from video and provided by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, ministry diver lifts a fragment of a plane outside in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. The Defense Ministry says search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard. The ministry said the second recorder was lifted from the seabed Wednesday. The first flight recorder was found the previous day and experts have started analyzing its data to determine the crash's cause.
Emergency Situations Ministry Photo via AP
