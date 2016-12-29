Argentina court reopens probe of ex-president in bomb case

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:11 Prince honored with purple lights across America

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court

2:35 Trailer: 'Eye in the Sky', one of Alan Rickman's last movies