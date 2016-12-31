The Latest: Witness describes scene inside Istanbul club

The Latest on a deadly attack on an Istanbul nightclub. (all times local):
4:30 a.m.
Eyewitness Sinem Uyanik told the Associated Press she saw several bodies inside the Istanbul nightclub that was attacked during New Year's celebrations.
Her husband Lutfu Uyanik was wounded in the attack. "Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me," she said outside Istanbul's Sisli Hospital. "I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out."
Her husband was not in serious condition despite his wounds.
Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin said the attack left at least 35 people dead and 40 wounded.
