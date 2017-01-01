South Korea says woman tied to scandal arrested in Denmark

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

1:44 Merced Police Department patrols the streets during a busy New Year's Eve

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:44 Baby fox rescued from sewer, documented by police body cam