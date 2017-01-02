Venezuela searches for missing helicopter in Amazon jungle

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:38 Sun-Star Football Player of the Year

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life