AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms Pause

3:07 Merced beats Buhach Colony

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news