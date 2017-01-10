Nation & World

January 10, 2017 6:02 AM

Serbia seeks extradition from France of Kosovo ex-premier

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia has formally requested the extradition of a former Kosovo prime minister from France to face war crimes charges after his arrest there on a Belgrade warrant.

Ramush Haradinaj, a former guerrilla fighter in Kosovo's 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia, was detained Wednesday at Basel Mulhouse Freiburg airport.

A French court has ruled that Haradinaj should stay in custody until it decides whether to turn him over to Serbian officials.

Haradinaj was cleared of war crimes charges in two trials by a U.N. war crimes tribunal. But Serbia accuses him of committing war crimes including kidnappings, torture and killings against Serb civilians when he was a senior rebel commander in western Kosovo.

Tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo have soared since the arrest.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

View more video

Nation & World Videos