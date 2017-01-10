Mexico's Catholic church calls for search for missing priest

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing Pause

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

1:42 James Sellers on El Cap's tough win

3:58 El Cap pulls out another nailbiter