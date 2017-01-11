Iceland gets new government, could restart EU entry talks

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:41 Alondra Ponce and the Atwater High girls knock off Turlock

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life