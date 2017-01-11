Polish lawmakers return to work as blockade continues

Polish lawmakers returned to parliament Wednesday after a holiday recess marked by an unprecedented political crisis — weeks of occupation of the main legislative hall by opposition lawmakers angry over moves by the conservative ruling party.
Parliament was scheduled to open its session in the afternoon with no compromise yet reached between the government and opposition and it was unclear if and how the normal functioning of the Sejm, or lower house of parliament, might resume. The opening session was delayed by at least two hours as leaders held emergency meetings.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling party chairman and the country's de facto leader, has accused the opposition lawmakers of illegal behavior and attempting a "putsch" against the ruling authorities.
The opposition lawmakers insist that they are trying to defend democratic standards and accuse the government of eroding democracy. Meanwhile, the European Union says Poland is violating rule of law norms, particularly with moves that have neutralized the constitutional court.
The occupation of parliament, underway since Dec. 16, is being carried out by two centrist opposition parties in parliament, Civic Platform and Modern.
They began the occupation of the area around the speaker's podium in the main hall on Dec. 16 to protest government attempts to limit media access to parliament. Amid the uproar the government backed down on proposal.
The main point of contention now centers on a budget vote held in a different room in parliament while the opposition lawmakers blocked the plenary hall. The opposition says it was not held according to the law and must be repeated.
The ruling party has so far refused that demand.
Comments