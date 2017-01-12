US concerned over disappearance of Pakistani activists

0:41 Merced schools will offer hands-on learning over summer Pause

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

3:37 Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president