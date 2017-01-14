AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Trump unleashes Twitter attack against civil rights legend
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend John Lewis on Saturday for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire's White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Trump tweeted that Lewis, D-Ga., "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results."
The incoming president added: "All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"
Lewis, among the most revered leaders of the civil rights movement, suffered a skull fracture during the march in Selma, Alabama, more than a half-century ago and has devoted his life to promoting equal rights for African-Americans.
The weekend clash highlighted the sharp contrast between how many African-Americans view Trump's inauguration compared with Barack Obama's eight years ago.
Iraq makes swift territorial gains against IS in Mosul
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi forces have won a string of swift territorial gains in Mosul in the fight against the Islamic State group after months of slow progress, with a senior officer on Saturday laying claim to a cluster of buildings inside Mosul University and another edge of a bridge.
Iraqi forces now control the eastern sides of three of the city's five bridges that span the Tigris River connecting Mosul's east to west. Warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition bombed the city's bridges late last year in an effort to isolate IS fighters in the city's east by disrupting resupply routes.
At Mosul University, senior commanders said Iraqi forces had secured more than half of the campus Saturday amid stiff resistance, but clashes were ongoing into the afternoon. Iraqi forces entered the university from the southeast Friday morning and by nightfall had secured a handful of buildings, Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil and Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi said on a tour of the university Saturday.
"We watched all the IS fighters gather in that building, so we blew it up," said special forces Sgt. Maj. Haytham Ghani pointing to one of the blackened technical college buildings where charred desks could be seen inside. "You can still see some of their corpses."
Thick clouds of black smoke rose from the middle of the sprawling complex Saturday morning. By afternoon, clashes had intensified with volleys of sniper and mortar fire targeting the advancing Iraqi forces. Convoys of Iraqi Humvees snaked through the campus, pausing for artillery and airstrikes to clear snipers perched within classrooms, dormitories and behind the trees that line the campus streets.
Protesters across US decry Trump's anti-immigrant stance
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters gathered Saturday to support immigrant rights at rallies around the U.S., denouncing President-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigrant rhetoric and his pledges to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border and to crack down on Muslims entering the country.
"We are not going to allow Donald Trump to bury the Statue of Liberty," Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, told a standing-room-only crowd at historic African-American church in downtown Washington during one of dozens of rallies around the nation.
In Chicago, more than 1,000 people poured into a teachers' union hall to support immigrant rights and implore one another to fight for those rights against what they fear will be a hostile Trump administration.
Ron Taylor, pastor of a Chicago-area Disciples for Christ Church and executive director of the United Congress of Community and Religious Organizations, told the audience there, "Regardless of what happens in the coming days we know that good will conquer evil and we want to say to each and every one of you, you are not alone."
In Los Angeles, several hundred people rallied at a downtown Mexican-American cultural center and plaza. Some carried signs saying "Here to Stay" and chanted "Si se puede," Spanish for "Yes, we can."
House Dems press FBI on Russia, possible link to Trump camp
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats still seething over FBI Director James Comey's handling of the election-year inquiry of Hillary Clinton confronted the law enforcement officer over his refusal to say whether the FBI is investigating possible links between President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.
The contentious, closed-door session Friday reflected the frustration of Democrats who blame Comey's statements and actions in part for Clinton's loss to Trump. In July, Comey announced the findings of the FBI investigation that found Clinton's use of a private email server was "extremely careless" but not criminal. Then, days before the Nov. 8 election, he sent two letters to Congress, one announcing a review of newly found emails and then another saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
The Justice Department inspector general announced this week that he is investigating Comey and the department.
Democrats and Republicans who attended the all-member briefing on Friday with Comey and senior intelligence officials said several lawmakers pressed him in a tense session about his refusal to say whether there is an examination of alleged contacts between members of the Trump campaign and Russia.
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said the meeting was contentious but said Comey handled himself well under difficult circumstances.
AP Interview: Lynch says US must hold police accountable
BALTIMORE (AP) — As a younger lawyer, Loretta Lynch prosecuted New York police officers who sodomized a Haitian immigrant in a precinct bathroom. As attorney general, she's broadened her focus to go after entire police departments for unconstitutional practices.
In an interview as her tenure ends, Lynch strongly defended the Justice Department's aggressive intervention in local law enforcement during the Obama administration, including the decision to repeatedly seek court-enforceable improvement plans with troubled police agencies. One such consent decree came Thursday in Baltimore, and the Justice Department a day later issued a scathing report on the Chicago Police Department.
"That is a role that the federal government absolutely has to play," Lynch told The Associated Press. "Frankly, it is our role to defend the constitutional rights of the citizens of our cities in this great country."
That approach seems likely to change in the next administration.
Sen. Jeff Sessions, an Alabama Republican and President-elect Donald Trump's choice for attorney general, said at his confirmation hearing this past week that while consent decrees "are not necessarily a bad thing," enforcement actions against entire police departments can lower an agency's morale and unfairly malign all officers for the actions of some.
US midsection grapples with pesky ice storm; more on way
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Parts of the central U.S. grappled Saturday with a second day of road-glazing ice and braced for more of the treacherous, below-freezing wintry weather expected to close out the holiday weekend.
The storm created travel headaches for many people who opted to go out despite pleas by authorities to stay put. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Interstate 40 was closed in two places in western portions of the state because of wrecks, including the jackknifing of several tractor-trailers in icy conditions in Caddo County. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Saturday's storm followed another a day earlier that dumped freezing rain from Oklahoma to southern Illinois. The National Weather Service said swaths of Kansas and Missouri — both broadly still under ice storm warnings Saturday — could see a third wave of sleet and freezing drizzle Sunday. Complicating matters were temperatures forecast in many cases to remain near or below freezing.
Ice buildups of one-quarter to slightly less than a half inch were expected late Saturday and Sunday morning from southeastern Kansas to central Missouri. Lesser ice accumulations were forecast for Saturday around St. Louis.
State troopers in Missouri and other affected states were pressing motorists to limit travel to only necessary outings, allowing road crews the space to treat the slippery mess. Many appeared to heed that advice, drawing kudos from the Missouri Department of Transportation, which scrambled around the clock to mitigate the glazed roads.
Cuba sees explosion in internet access as ties with US grow
HAVANA (AP) — Two days before Christmas, Luis Gonzalez received a little Chinese modem from Cuba's state-owned telecommunications company.
The 55-year-old theater producer connected the device to his phone and his laptop computer, which instantly lit up with a service unimaginable in the Cuba of just a few years ago — relatively fast home internet.
"It's really easy to sit and find whatever you need," Gonzalez said as he sat in his living room updating his Facebook account, listening to Uruguayan radio online and checking an arriving tourist's landing time for a neighbor who rents rooms in their building in historic Old Havana. "Most Cubans aren't used to this convenience."
Home internet came to Cuba last month in a limited pilot program that's part of the most dramatic change in daily life here since the declaration of detente with the United States on Dec. 17, 2014.
While Cuba remains one of the world's least internet-connected societies, ordinary citizens' access to the internet has exploded over the last two years. Since the summer of 2015, the Cuban government has opened 240 public Wi-Fi spots in parks and on street corners across the country. Cubans were previously restricted to decrepit state internet clubs and hotels that charged $6-$8 for an hour of slow internet.
Airport shooting highlights nexus between mentally ill, cops
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Just weeks before a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale's airport, authorities said he walked into an FBI office in Alaska, telling agents the government was controlling his mind and that he was having terroristic thoughts. It's a daily occurrence for law enforcement agencies and authorities say the difficulty is in assessing whether people are reporting a credible threat, whether or whether they need medical help.
"A lot of resources, time and effort are all put into dealing with mentally challenged people and trying to sort through that type of information to find out what's valid," said Pat O'Carroll, former supervisor with the Secret Service and executive director of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.
Relatives of the alleged airport gunman, Esteban Santiago, said his behavior had grown increasingly erratic in the year before the shooting. While in Iraq, his family said, he witnessed a bomb explode near two friends.
Santiago's brother Bryan said at one point his bother requested psychological help but barely received any, and it's not clear to what extent he was ever diagnosed or treated, if ever, for mental illness. After the incident at the FBI office, Santiago was held for four days for an evaluation and released.
Law enforcement says each hotline tip and visit is documented, but there is usually no record of whether someone appears to be mentally ill because authorities don't have the expertise to make that determination and don't want to stigmatize people.
Falcons and Patriots favorites as NFL playoffs resume
The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are the favorites as the NFL playoffs resume on Saturday.
The Falcons get the weekend started hosting the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional playoff game, while the Patriots are heavy favorites in the night game hosting the Houston Texans.
Both games are rematches of regular season meetings: the Seahawks beat the Falcons 26-24 in Week 6 in Seattle and the Patriots shut out the Texans 27-0 in Week 3.
Seattle hopes it can replicate the performance of its run game from last week's win over Detroit when Thomas Rawls rushed for a franchise playoff record 161 yards. It might be the best way to slow down Atlanta's All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan and the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL.
New England is more than two touchdown favorites even against Houston's defense that finished the regular season No. 1 in fewest yards allowed.
UConn women win 91st straight to break their own NCAA record
DALLAS (AP) — Top-ranked UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory, scoring the first 21 points and romping past SMU 88-48 on Saturday.
Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies (16-0, 4-0 AAC) broke the record of 90 wins in a row that his team first accomplished more than six years ago. They matched that mark with a 65-point rout of No. 20 South Florida last Tuesday.
"This team is pretty good as just keeping everything on an even keel," Auriemma said. "Even afterward, there's a feeling of accomplishment, they feel like they've done something significant. But there isn't this over-the-top screaming and yelling as if we just won a national championship."
But he told his team that the streak maybe is more significant than winning a national championship.
The four-time defending national champion Huskies haven't lost a game since falling in overtime at sixth-ranked Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014.
