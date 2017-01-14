What happens between now and Ringling's closure in May?

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking