More clemency coming after Obama shortens Manning's sentence

1:50 Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Merced teen's wish to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

9:40 Scott: You can vote...to make America great again

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

3:57 'Make America Laugh Again' presidential comedy roast in Brickell

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson