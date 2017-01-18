Obama expected to defend Manning decision at news conference

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:50 Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Merced teen's wish to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:48 Atwater High's Valencia Twins

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

1:10 Sacramento woman explains why she's joining the Women's March on Washington

1:43 Prepping for inaugural pot protest

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president