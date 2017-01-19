Iranian TV: High-rise tower on fire in Tehran collapses

Iranian state television says a high-rise building on fire in Tehran has collapsed.
It's unclear if anyone was injured in the collapse of the Plasco building on Thursday.
Before the collapse, authorities said at least 25 people had been injured in the blaze that erupted in the morning hours.
Police had blocked off streets around the 17-story structure, which was among the first high-rises built in the Iranian capital.
Jalal Maleki, a fire department spokesman, told Iranian state television that 10 firehouses responded to the blaze, which was first reported around 8 a.m.
