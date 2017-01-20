Police: Suspect in double slaying shoots self, still alive.

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas Pause

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

3:08 Jasmine Xiong and Alondra Ponce on Atwater's win

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:50 Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Merced teen's wish to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:48 Atwater High's Valencia Twins

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt