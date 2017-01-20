AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare' Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:50 Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Merced teen's wish to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic

3:08 Jasmine Xiong and Alondra Ponce on Atwater's win

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado