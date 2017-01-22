Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged al-Qaida in Yemen

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas Pause

1:53 Merced Art Hop

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news