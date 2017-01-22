US lawmakers call for action on Venezuela food corruption

1:53 Merced Art Hop Pause

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:15 Highlights of Merced's win over GV

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:57 Dhameer Warren on Merced's win over Golden Valley

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news